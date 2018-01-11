Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Brandy Clark will be spending much of early 2018 on the concert stage.

The country singer has revealed a wealth of tour dates for the year, including opening slots supporting Dwight Yoakam and the reunited Sugarland.

Related: Brandy Clark On Women in Country Music: ‘We Don’t Fit the Formula’



She kicks off the An Evening with Brandy Clark Tour on Jan. 25 in Ridgefield, CT, with headlining dates scheduled through Feb. 24, when she performs in Birmingham, AL.

Opening acts on her headlining tour include Angaleena Presley, Rick Brantley, Maggie Rose and Cross Atlantic.

Clark jumps on the Dwight Yoakam tour on March 3, joining him for a run of Canadian dates that start in Kamloops, BC. The two return to the State for a handful of shows, wrapping up March 31 in St. Joseph, MO.

She’ll join Sugarland for the opening run of the duo’s reunion tour, starting May 25 in Augusta, GA. See the Sugarland tour dates here and the rest of Brandy’s touring plans below.

An Evening with Brandy Clark

1/25 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

1/26 – New York, NY @ City Winery

1/27 – Montville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

1/28 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

2/3 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

2/8 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

2/9 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

2/10 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

2/14 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

2/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

2/16 – Lafayette, IN @ Carnahan Hall

2/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

2/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Neighborhood Theatre

2/23 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

2/24 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay Theatre

Opening for Dwight Yoakam

3/3 – Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre

3/5 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

3/6 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

3/7 – Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

3/8 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

3/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino

3/11 – Grand Forks, ND @ Chester Fritz Auditorium

3/28 – Champaign, IL @ The Virginia Theatre

3/30 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center

3/31 – St. Joseph, MO @ The Missouri Theatre

Never miss a tour date from Brandy Clark with Eventful.