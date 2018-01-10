(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Every morning at 7:40 AM Stylz and Roman open up the classroom for Roman’s College of Country Knowledge.
Was it a pass or fail for Sarah from Thornton this morning?
If you want to play, email Mornings@US99.com!
Todays Questions and Answers:
- This winner of the first season of American Idol says she’s not above a light spanking if her toddler melts down in public. Who is she? (Kelly Clarkson)
- Luke Bryan is catching flak from the animal rights group PETA because he gave his wife a couple of babies of this type of animal for Christmas. What kind of animals were they? (Kangaroos)
- Tyler Hubbard said in a recent interview that childbirth is something God doesn’t let men do for a reason. What group is Hubbard a part of? (Florida Georgia Line)
- Lindsey Ell and a couple other artists did an acoustic country version of the EDM song “Look What You Made Me Do” recently. Whose song is this? (Taylor Swift)
- It turns out that Carrie Underwood didn’t just mess up wrist after a recent fall…she also ended up with 40 stitches…..where? (On her face)