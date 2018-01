(Photo by George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)

When you’re dating someone, living in the same building as them is really convenient.

But what happens if you break up?

Stylz and Roman spoke with Cortney Hall, who is an anchor on WGN News as well as Roman’s cohost at the Chicago Bulls home games, who is actually dating someone who lived in her building.

Her situation worked out, but that’s not always the case, as these Stylz and Roman listeners can attest to!