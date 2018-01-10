If you’ve ever wanted to be a tourist in Chicago for a day, you can do so without any impact on your wallet.
Chicago’s renowned museums will be offering free admission days for Illinois residents in 2018. Several museums have free year-round admission regardless of where you’re from.
Curbed Chicago put together a list of free admission days in 2018 for Chicago museums. As a tip, these immensely popular days see busy crowds. Make sure to arrive early so you have plenty of time to see everything you want to see.
Take a look at a few highlighted dates and locations below.
Adler Planetarium
January 3, 4, 7-12, and 15-19
February 2, 5-9, and 19-22
June 21
August 27-31
September 9-16
October 8, 21, 24, 25
November 11, 12, 14, 15
December 1, 3-7, and 10
The Art Institute
Free admission for Illinois residents every Thursday from 5 PM – 8 PM.
Field Museum
January 3, 4, 15, 27, and 28
February 1-28
June 20-22
Museum of Contemporary Art
Free admission for Illinois residents every Tuesday.
Museum of Science and Industry
January 8–11, 15–18, 22–25, and 29–31
February 1, 5–8, 12–15, 20–22, and 26–27
March 14
June 4–7 and 11–12
September 4–6, 10–13, 17–20and 24–27
November 12