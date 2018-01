The wait is over! We’re hitting the road for the #StillTheSame 2018 Tour and bringing a few friends with us – @TheBrandyClark and @clarembee + @FrankieBallard and @lindsayell. Tickets go on sale THIS Friday. VIP Packages are available starting NOW. https://t.co/9IPLYQIDw9 🚌 🎉 pic.twitter.com/C9cg4RNvie

— Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) January 9, 2018