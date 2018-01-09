(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Charles from Jefferson Park is planning on taking his buddies out for dinner if he beats Roman this morning in the College of Country Knowledge.
Did he win or will his friends have to pay for their own food this weekend?
Your chance to play is waiting! Just email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- This “Tin Man” singer says she picked the opening acts for her upcoming tour because they’re all her friends and are in bands that she loves. Who is she? (Miranda Lambert)
- Lady Gaga, Pink and the group made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet are performing at the Grammys January 28th. What is the name of that four person group? (Little Big Town)
- RaeLynn say it’s a miracle that her Chihuahua Dolly has been found safe after disappearing on New Year’s Eve. What reality singing competition was RaeLynn a contestant on? (The Voice)
- Nicole Kidman says her husband has a hard time watching some of the more intense acting scenes she does in movies, because it’s a little too real to him. What country singer is she married to? (Keith Urban)
- This “Marry Me” singer was just named the “Best-Mannered Artist in Country Music” in a recent survey. Who is he? (Thomas Rhett)