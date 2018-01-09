The Grammy Awards are later this month and, just like last year, Maren Morris is up for an award.

She’s up for Best Solo Country Performance for “I Could Use A Love Song.”

Last year she picked up the same award for “My Church.”

Even though it’s her second nomination she told Stylz and Roman that you never get used to be nominated for a Grammy.

She also talked to the guys about her wedding, what she plans on having engraved on the inside of soon to be hubby Ryan Hurd’s ring, why she loves Chicago and more!