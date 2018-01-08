It was a historic night for Sterling K. Brown last night.
Most people are pumped simply to win an award in a category they were nominated, but Brown not only won the award, he became the FIRST-EVER black actor to win as Best Actor in a TV Drama.
During his acceptance speech, Brown acknowledged the feat and thanked This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
“Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting, which means, ‘Hey, let’s throw a brother in there. That’s always really cool,’” Brown said while accepting the award. “But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man. So what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me. So thank you, Dan.”