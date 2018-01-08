PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 8: (L-R) Executive Producer Rob Thomas, cast members David Anders, Malcolm Goodwin, Rose McIver, Rahul Kohl, Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka and Producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright onstage during the "iZombie" panel at the CW 2017 Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The wait is finally over.

The CW announced the premiere dates for the spring TV season.

iZombie will return to Monday’s on February 26 at 9/8c following DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which is co-sharing a slot with Supergirl.

The Originals will kick off its final season on Friday, April 20th at 9/8c.

And while the series is ending, there are hopes for a Hope-centric spin-off, although nothing is concrete.

Season 5 of The 100 will hit the screen on Tuesday, April 24th at 9/8c, following The Flash.

Lucy Hale’s new drama Life Sentence will debut on Tuesday, March 7th at 9/8c, taking over the Dynasty’s spot.

The modern-day retelling, which has had pretty terrible ratings, is being moved to Friday night for the rest of the season.

And despite the belief that Friday nights is where shows go to die, Dynasty has already gotten a Season 2 renewal thanks to a premature Netflix deal!