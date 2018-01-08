(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS)
Ally from Plano gave an answer this morning that may have made Faith Hill a little angry.
Did that answer cost her a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?
If you want to enroll, email Mornings@US99.com!
Today’s questions and answers:
- “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane” have both topped the country album charts since they’ve been released. What artist is behind those songs? (Luke Combs)
- Kelsea Ballerini says she wants to have kids but not now because she’s only 24. Ballerini just got married to whom? (Morgan Evans)
- Garth Brooks says that he’d love to do a song with former NHL star Mike Fischer. What is Fischer’s connection to country music? (He’s married to Carrie Underwood)
- Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and RaeLynn recently went Christmas Caroling in Nashville. What band is Hubbard a part of? (Florida Georgia Line)
- Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri introduced Taylor Swift at a recent concert. Who is Suri’s Dad? (Tom Cruise)