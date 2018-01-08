Filed Under:Carrie Underwood, children, Christmas Carols, Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, hurricane, Husband, Katie Holmes, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Marriage, Mike Fischer, Morgan Evans, Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, Tyler Hubbard, When It Rains It Pours
Ally from Plano gave an answer this morning that may have made Faith Hill a little angry.

Did that answer cost her a win in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge?

If you want to enroll, email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s questions and answers:

  1. “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane” have both topped the country album charts since they’ve been released.  What artist is behind those songs? (Luke Combs)
  2. Kelsea Ballerini says she wants to have kids but not now because she’s only 24.  Ballerini just got married to whom? (Morgan Evans)
  3. Garth Brooks says that he’d love to do a song with former NHL star Mike Fischer.   What is Fischer’s connection to country music? (He’s married to Carrie Underwood)
  4. Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard and RaeLynn recently went Christmas Caroling in Nashville.  What band is Hubbard a part of? (Florida Georgia Line)
  5. Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri introduced Taylor Swift at a recent concert.  Who is Suri’s Dad? (Tom Cruise)
