Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is counting his blessings after his bus caught fire on Saturday morning.

The blaze began when the singer and his brother were traveling to Louisiana on the bus, with hopes of going hunting.

LeVox posted a video on Instagram, documenting the fire.

“My bus caught on fire this mornin on my way to a hunting trip,” LeVox captioned the video, which shows thick smoke coming from the interior of the bus. “My brother Kevin and I got out. It happened so quick and could have been a different story if the ammunition would have caught fire. What a way to start 2018. Thank you lord for your covering this mornin!”

He also shared a picture of his hunting gear on the ground outside the bus, which seemed to have avoided the flames.

“Not where I was wanting to watch the sunrise,” he added.

Thankfully, no one was hurt!