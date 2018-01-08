Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Nicole Kidman had a lot to be thankful for last night, including husband, Keith Urban.

While accepting the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a limited TV series, for her role in Big Little Lies, she touched upon the recent “Time’s Up” movement, which speaks out against harassment, intimidation, and abuse.

“This character that I play represents something that is at the center of our conversation right now. Abuse,” she said.“I do believe and I hope we can make the change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let’s keep the conversation alive.”

But while speaking out against the allegations surrounding powerful men, she gave credit where it was due, to a really wonderful man: “When my cheek is against yours, everything melts away, and that is love. It’s true. I love you so much,” she said directly to her country star hubby.

Seriously, HOW ADORABLE?

Urban recently released a song titled “Female,” which was inspired by the bravery of the women speaking out against Harvey Weinstein. Kidman provided backing vocals!