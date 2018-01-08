Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Loretta Lynn is on the mend.

The 85-year-old country legend is recovering after breaking her hip in a recent fall, according to sister Crystal Gayle.

“It’s my birthday week! My birthday wish is for everyone to send love and prayers to my sister, Loretta Lynn, who fell and broke her hip last week,” Gaye shared on Twitter today (Jan. 8).

“I was with Loretta yesterday,” Gaye added. “She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.” See the post below.

This latest health challenge follows the country icon spending much of 2017 recovering from a stroke.