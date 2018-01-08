Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kelly Clarkson freaked out last night at the Golden Globes when she came face-to-face with legend Meryl Streep.

And thankfully, it was all caught on camera! (And yes, it did go viral!)

After wrapping up her interview with E!’s Ryan Seacrest, the host was helping Clarkson down the steps.

As she was descending she caught a glimpse of Meryl Streep at the very bottom and could not keep her cool.

Her jolting reaction caught Seacrest by surprise and he was flustered for a second, unsure if Kelly almost fell down the stairs.

“What happened,” he kept asking the producers as Kelly hyperventilated.

“Oh my God, that’s Meryl!” Clarkson finally exclaimed.

Seacrest realized Kelly was simply fan-girling and proceeded to make the introduction.

“Oh my God can I meet you? I’m such a fan! I love everyone, I’ve just adored you since I was like eight,” Kelly can be heard saying.

Streep reacted the only way you would expect her too: graciously and affectionately.

She embraced Kelly, kissed her cheek and then chatted with her for a brief moment before continuing on into her award show glory.

Check out the heartwarming and very “human” clip below: