Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

It’s the biggest game of the year for college football and it will also determine who gets bragging rights between Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany.

Tonight, (Jan. 8) the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the National Championship. Jason is a Georgia native and lifelong Bulldogs fan, while Brittany attended the University of Alabama.

No word yet if the two have decided to place any wagers, like the loser has to change Memphis’ diaper for a month, but it’s a rivalry they seem to enjoy, if their Instagram accounts are any indication.