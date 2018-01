The Bears pick Mitch Trubisky during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One week after the Bears fired John Fox for a 14-34 record over the previous three seasons, they’ve named Kansas City Chiefs Offense Coordinator Matt Nagy as their new coach!

My question: is he a fan of country music? My money is on YES >>>>>>