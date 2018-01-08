Photo: Rich Fury / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

ABC is making some changes to its midseason schedule!

American Idol will spread over two nights — Sunday and Monday — instead of the previously announced one.

This move will push back the return of Dancing With the Stars to April 30th.

The upcoming season will feature an all-athlete season for the first time ever.

As for series’, Quantico is taking up a spot on Thursday night with the Shondaland gals!

It will premiere April 26th, taking Scandal’s spot.

Scandal will wrap up its season the week before on April 19th!

The unnamed Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is joining its sister shows on March 22nd.

Shonda’s other series, For the People, will fill Tuesday’s on the network starting March 13th!

Full Schedule Below!

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Deception”

MONDAY, MARCH 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol”

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For The People”

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (two-hour premiere)

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Roseanne” (one-hour premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Splitting Up Together”

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Alex, Inc.”

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (time-period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Scandal” (new time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Crossing”

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Roseanne” (time-period premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Middle” (new time)

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Scandal” (series finale)

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantico” (Season 3 premiere)

MONDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” All-Athletes Edition