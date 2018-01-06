Crushing so hard.Photo created by: Kimmie Caruba
We’re blessed to have a lot of country cuties, but we’ve completely fallen for someone new… Chris Young’s new puppy, Porter!!!
He was a gift from his sister, but is still too young to be with Chris just yet. But that doesn’t mean he’s not giving us updates & getting ready for his new sidekick!
