(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Roman’s three year old son surprised him yesterday by telling him how everyone in his preschool class thinks that he’s the funniest Dad there is!

You never know what kids are going to say, sometimes it’s cute like what Tristan said, other times it’s really embarrassing!

“My Mom likes to drink…” or “are you having twins Mom?” are just a couple of the examples Stylz and Roman heard this morning.