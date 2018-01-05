Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

What does it take for a budding country artist to make in Nashville? Maren Morris has some advice.

The breakout country star shared a few pearls of wisdom on social media after being queried by a fan.

“Any tips for writers & singers planning a move there ready to work for a career like yours?,” the fan asked in response to a throwback photo Maren posted of the day she and her mother drove from Dallas to Nashville to launch her career.

“Be patient, lose your ego, be friendly but not aggressive, find your tribe, LISTEN, and learn from the best,” Morris shared. “Go to rounds, go to meetings, hole up and figure out why your favorite songs are your favorite. And wait.”

