Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton are working together, this time, in an official capacity.

Stapleton will appear on Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods.

Timberlake, who released his first single “Filthy” from the forthcoming album, shared the album tracklist on social media Friday morning.

One of the songs titled “Say Something,” has the initials C.S next to it.

A press release for the album confirmed that they do, in fact, stand for Chris Stapleton.

The pop-star and the country sing first collaborated at the 2015 CMA Awards. In 2017, the duo shared the stage at September’s Pilgrimage Festival during Timberlake’s set.

Other collaborations include the Neptunes, producer Timbaland and Alicia Keys.

Timberlake has flirted with the country genre before and hopes this album will return him to his roots, which are in Memphis, TN.

According to the release, Man of the Woods “explores storytelling inspired by [Timberlake’s] son, his wife, and his personal journey from Memphis to where he is today.”

However, his first single off the album is quite the departure from the “modern pop-country” vibe he’s been talking so heavily about.

Still, Timberlake and Stapleton are musical geniuses so we cannot wait to see what they’ve come up with.