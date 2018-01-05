lakeshore1 Hot Country Cash Is Your Chance At $1,000!

Listen to US*99 and you could win $1,000 with Hot Country Cash!

Here’s what you need to do:

– Listen for the US*99 Hot Country Cash song of the day weekdays from January 8th through February 2nd, on the calendar below

– We guarantee the song will play once each weekday between 8am and 5pm

– When you hear the song, be caller 19 at 312-946-4995 and win $1,000

Some days the song will play twice. When it does, we’ll take the 19th caller at 312-946-4995 to win another $1,000!

From Chicago’s Hottest Country US*99 and sponsored by LakeShore Harley Davidson. 

hot country cash calendar jan 2018 Hot Country Cash Is Your Chance At $1,000!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live