(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

Carly Pearce was on the show this morning and told Stylz and Roman how cool it is to have your debut single go to #1.

“I get chills every time some one mentions that…”

The chart performance of “Every Little Thing” also puts her in a pretty exclusive club that also features Kelsea Ballerina and Carrie Underwood.

You’ll find out just what that club is in this interview!

But Stylz and Roman don’t just talk music with Carly, they also talk touring life as well what kind of reaction she’d have if someone used a stupid pick up line on her…

