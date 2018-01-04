Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

The Grammy Awards announced their first round of performers and Little Big Town was among the selected few!

The country group will join other performers and nominees Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, and P!nk.

In addition to performing, LBT are also nominated for Best Country Album for The Breaker, as well as for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Better Man,” which is also nominated for Best Country Song. If won the award would go to Taylor Swift.

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the show will return to New York City for the first time in 15 years.

James Corden will return to host music’s biggest night at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

Humbled by our #GRAMMYs nominations and honored to be performing on Music’s Biggest Night Jan. 28. pic.twitter.com/nzbpuN4WVo — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) January 4, 2018

Previously, the GRAMMYs have been held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28.