Jimmy Kimmel
Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

When announcing a new segment of the beloved “Lie Witness News,” Jimmy Kimmel said that “people always have something to complain about when it comes to award shows.”

Heck, they even complain about award shows that DON’T EVEN EXIST!

In this edition, Kimmel’s staff asked pedestrians what they thought about this year’s Celebrity Excellence Awards, which obviously aren’t real.

Here’s what happened:

At this point, people seem to be coming up with any answers as to avoid looking stupid. It seems like they don’t even care if they look like they’re lying anymore!

