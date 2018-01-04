(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Sometimes, it’s all about #LifeGoals, right? A guy named Bruce Wayne (really!) in Ohio decided to beat a record in 2016 …

Eating at Chipotle every day. Every. Day.

Hungry for lunch? Chipotle. Dinner tomorrow night? Chipotle.

The funniest part is his worry of planning for out-of-town trips. He told The Today Show, “Before I I even go out of town, I know where the nearest Chipotle is.” For Christmas Day when Chipotle was closed, he ordered an extra bowl the day before (!).

Way to go, Bruce!