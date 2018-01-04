LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Kit Harington at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 7 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

We all had a feeling that this would be the case, if the rumor boards were any indication… but the truth is bittersweet. Game of Thrones will be returning for its eighth and final season… in 2019!!! We know, SO far away… but we also got confirmation that there will be 6 episodes. No word on how long those episodes will be, or what month in 2019 we can expect them.

More.