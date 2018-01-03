Filed Under:how to get away with murder, scandal
Kerry Washington and Viola Davis at the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by JC Olivera) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

We’re going to need a lot of wine for this!

Shonda Rhimes, the brains behind your favorite Thursday night shows, just gave us some epic TGIT news: there will be a Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder crossover episode.

Rhimes posted a sneak peek of the script on Facebook, which reveals a convo between Kerry Washington’s character Olivia Pope and Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating.

She captioned the photo, “People. It’s happening. #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal”

The leading ladies couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media themselves!

Kerry posted a photo on Instagram sitting on Annalise’s bench.

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

In return, Davis posted a picture from the Oval Office, currently home to Bellamy Young’s Mellie Grant.

Let’s just hope it’s a 2-hour event!

