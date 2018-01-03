We’re going to need a lot of wine for this!
Shonda Rhimes, the brains behind your favorite Thursday night shows, just gave us some epic TGIT news: there will be a Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder crossover episode.
Rhimes posted a sneak peek of the script on Facebook, which reveals a convo between Kerry Washington’s character Olivia Pope and Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating.
She captioned the photo, “People. It’s happening. #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal”
The leading ladies couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media themselves!
Kerry posted a photo on Instagram sitting on Annalise’s bench.
In return, Davis posted a picture from the Oval Office, currently home to Bellamy Young’s Mellie Grant.
Let’s just hope it’s a 2-hour event!