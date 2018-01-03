Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Vicki Pepper

Jana Kramer still believes in love.

After separating from her husband, Mike Caussin, last summer, amidst allegations of cheating, Jana has announced that her family will be staying together.

In a 2017 retrospective on social media, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer writes, “I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it….”

She goes on to say that the accompanying photos are from her December 2nd vow renewal in Hawaii.

The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter, Jolie, were spotted together in May, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. In December, Jana revealed the heartbreaking news that she’d suffered a miscarriage.

See the photo gallery below.