By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under:Album, Chris Stapleton, Collaboration, Justin Timberlake, new album
4 November 2015 - Nashville, Tennessee - Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton. 49th CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It’s only a few days into 2018 and already we have THE HAPPIEST NEWS!!!

Fans were rightfully beside themselves when Justin Timberlake announced that he was dropping a new album — now fans are out of their minds (us too!) at the additional news that CHRIS STAPLETON IS FEATURED ON THE ALBUM!!!!

Yes, one more time if you’re in complete shock and awe like us — Chris Stapleton is featured on Justin Timberlake’s new album, “Man Of The Woods.”

The news was confirmed in a press release, that also revealed that Chris isn’t the only collaborator on the album. Justin also recorded with Timbaland, Pharrell Williams & Alicia Keys!

They’re voices are reuniting and it feels so good!

More.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live