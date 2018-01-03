4 November 2015 - Nashville, Tennessee - Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton. 49th CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It’s only a few days into 2018 and already we have THE HAPPIEST NEWS!!!

Fans were rightfully beside themselves when Justin Timberlake announced that he was dropping a new album — now fans are out of their minds (us too!) at the additional news that CHRIS STAPLETON IS FEATURED ON THE ALBUM!!!!

Yes, one more time if you’re in complete shock and awe like us — Chris Stapleton is featured on Justin Timberlake’s new album, “Man Of The Woods.”

The news was confirmed in a press release, that also revealed that Chris isn’t the only collaborator on the album. Justin also recorded with Timbaland, Pharrell Williams & Alicia Keys!

They’re voices are reuniting and it feels so good!

