Hell has frozen over in Chicago.

It’s so cold in the Windy City, it’s colder than it is on MARS!

Twitter accounts like @MarxWxReport say that Mars is currently warmer than much of the country including Chicago and even parts of Canada.

The latest readings from NASA’s Mars Rover Environmental Monitoring Station indicates the ground temperature on Mars at -6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the air temperature at -19 degrees Celsius (-2.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meanwhile, Chicago is hitting -2 degrees Fahrenheit with the wind chill making it feel like -18 degrees Fahrenheit outside the US*99 studios.

Of course, the lows on Mars are -97, which is not something we humans have ever experienced.

Hopefully, the aliens are staying warm!

Other things Chicago is colder than today?

A freezer and frozen food. Freezers are kept at 0 degrees F. Sometimes temps drop to -10!

The North Pole… Temperatures are currently at 16* F where Santa lives.

15,000 ft in the air – temps are usually about 5* up high in the sky.

The Atlantic Ocean – temps vary from about 2.5°C (36.5 F) at the very bottom to about 5°C (41 F) at 3,000 feet.

In conclusion, we’d definitely advise against eating ice cream or drinking anything cold. You don’t need a brain freeze when you’re actually freezing right?

All jokes aside, exercise caution during these cold temperatures. The City Of Chicago has put out a guide detailing how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during the extreme cold.