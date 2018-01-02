Oct 19, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; Faith Hill performs at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

We really don’t want to make you feel old but these songs are turning 20-years old!

That’s right, they all debuted on the country scene in 1998 and have helped shape country music today!

Let’s take a trip down memory lane!

1.This Kiss – Faith Hill

2. That’s Why I’m Here – Kenny Chesney

3. Where Your Road Leads – Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks

4. Commitment – LeAnn Rimes

5. To Make You Feel My Love – Garth Brooks

6. Wide Open Spaces – Dixie Chicks

7. Let Me Let Go – Faith Hill

8. If You See Him/ If You See Her – Reba/ Brooks

9. I Just Want To Dance With You – George Strait

10. There Goes My Baby – Trisha Yearwood