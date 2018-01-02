Oct 19, 2017; Sunrise, FL, USA; Faith Hill performs at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
We really don’t want to make you feel old but these songs are turning 20-years old!
That’s right, they all debuted on the country scene in 1998 and have helped shape country music today!
Let’s take a trip down memory lane!
1.This Kiss – Faith Hill
2. That’s Why I’m Here – Kenny Chesney
3. Where Your Road Leads – Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks
4. Commitment – LeAnn Rimes
5. To Make You Feel My Love – Garth Brooks
6. Wide Open Spaces – Dixie Chicks
7. Let Me Let Go – Faith Hill
8. If You See Him/ If You See Her – Reba/ Brooks
9. I Just Want To Dance With You – George Strait
10. There Goes My Baby – Trisha Yearwood