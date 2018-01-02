30 September 2016 - Las Vegas, NV - LoCash, Chris Lucas, Preston Brust. 2016 Route 91 Harvest Festival, Day 1, at MGM Village. Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
We know, we know, the first day back to work in the new year is refreshing — but we’d be lying if we said getting back on a “normal” schedule is rough, so you might’ve missed brand new music from LOCASH on the Today Show!
On Megyn Kelly Today, LOCASH debuted their new song, “Don’t Get Better Than That.”
Comments
Kimmie CarubaKimmie was born in Evanston and grew up in Bartlett. She has a broadcast journalism degree from the S.I. Newhouse school of Public Communications at...More from Kimmie Caruba