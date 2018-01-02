30 September 2016 - Las Vegas, NV - LoCash, Chris Lucas, Preston Brust. 2016 Route 91 Harvest Festival, Day 1, at MGM Village. Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

We know, we know, the first day back to work in the new year is refreshing — but we’d be lying if we said getting back on a “normal” schedule is rough, so you might’ve missed brand new music from LOCASH on the Today Show!

On Megyn Kelly Today, LOCASH debuted their new song, “Don’t Get Better Than That.”