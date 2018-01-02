Sep 23, 2017; Franklin, TN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Timberlake is back, baby, but he might not be the vibey pop-star you’re used to seeing.

Timberlake dropped a new trailer for his album Man of the Woods, which will be released on Feb 2. — just two days before his big primetime performance at the Super Bowl (Feb. 4th!)

The clip is an obvious statement that Justin is making a departure from pop and venturing into country-inspired territory.

Justin reveals that the album is inspired by “my son, my wife, my family,” adding, “But more so than any other album I’ve written (it’s inspired by) where I’m from. And it’s personal.”

As his biggest fans would know, Justin is from Memphis, Tennessee and has some deeply wedged country roots.

So we reckon we’ll be seeing a lot of those country influences on his fourth studio debut.

JT has never been shy about being a fan of country music and he draws major inspiration from Chris Stapleton, an artist he’s collaborated with a few times.

Back in February, Justin told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s always wanted to embrace his roots in this upcoming album.

“It sounds more like where I’ve come from than any other music I’ve ever made,” he said. “It’s Southern American music. But I want to make it sound modern — at least that’s the idea right now.”

From the snippets that can be heard on the trailer, it seems JT’s hasn’t strayed too far from his modern pop-country vision.

The trailer imagery gives off a more “earthy” vibe with shots of JT in the snowy wilderness and in a cornfield.

Even his wife, Jessica Biel, can be heard saying that it feels like “mountains, trees, campfires, like wild west, like now.”

And if anyone can pull it off, it’s Timberlake, a man of many talents.

In case you forgot, he already delivered one pure country tune on his two-piece third studio album The 20/20 Experience and it was straight whiskey bliss!