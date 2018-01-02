By Kimmie Caruba
14 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Dan Smeyers, Shay Mooney, Dan and Shay, Dan + Shay. 2017 CMA Country Christmas held at the Grand Ole Opry House. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

New year, new… music?!?!? It’s looking like it anyways from Dan+Shay!!

Where all news seems to break these days, on Twitter, Dan+Shay shared their signature ‘+’ logo with the date 1.10.18

Too soon to say if it’s a single or a new album but we’ll keep you updated!!

