New year, new… music?!?!? It’s looking like it anyways from Dan+Shay!!

Where all news seems to break these days, on Twitter, Dan+Shay shared their signature ‘+’ logo with the date 1.10.18

Too soon to say if it’s a single or a new album but we’ll keep you updated!!