08 November 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Miranda Lambert. 51st Annual CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night, held at Bridgestone Arena. (Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

1.Miranda Lambert’s Tour!

Miranda Lambert is grabbing Jon Pardi and embarking on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which kicks off January 18 in South Carolina.

2. Justin Timberlake’s New Album + Super Bowl performance

In Chinese culture, 2018 is the year of the dog but in American culture, it’s the year of Justin Timberlake. Not only is JT putting out a new (possibly country music inspired) album after a four-year hiatus, he’s also returning to the Super Bowl stage for the first time since he accidentally and infamously exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live TV in 2004. Let’s hope he doesn’t sing “and I’ll have you naked by the end of this song,” this time around.

3. The Final Fifty Shades movie

A wedding, a high-speed car chase, more fun in the red room of pain and a pregnancy? That’s how you cap off three movies! The final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy hits theaters on Feb 9th! Get those Valentine’s Day reservations in!

4. A Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is kissing her acting career and TV series Suits goodbye in exchange for some princess duties! She and Prince HArry will tie the knot in a televised ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19th and you better believe all eyes will be on her! Did I mention she’ll be the first American marrying into the royal family? Big. Deal.

5. ‘Nashville’s’ Final Season

The sixth and final season of Nashville premieres Jan. 4th on CMT and it will “celebrate all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

6. Shania Twain on Tour

It’s been a long three years but Shania Twain is finally going on tour! The Shania Twain Now tour kicks off in Washington this May! She’ll be stopping in Chicago’s United Center on May 19th!

7.’Roseanne’ Reboot

Continuing on the trend of reboots, ABC has decided to gather the OG cast of the beloved 80s series for nine-brand-spankin-new episodes. (Spoiler: Dan isn’t dead!)

8. Shania Twain & John Travolta’s Movie

Shania and Travolta teamed up for a race car action flick set in Alabama. Trading Paint hits theaters June 1!

9. Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now because she’s busy planning her multi-leg stadium tour! Taylor will hit the road to promote her sixth-album on May 8th with a stop at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 2!

10. Joanna Gaines’ New CookBook

Magnolia Table will be out April 24. Pre-order now!

11. LakeShake Weekend

US*99 Presents Country LakeShake Festival running June 22nd to 24th, 2018 at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island by the Museum Campus and Soldier Field! Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Chris Lane and more will hit the stage! Get tix now!