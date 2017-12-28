As we ring in the new year, we’re also ringing in some new laws.

When the clock strikes January 1, 2018, more than 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois.

That includes a law that will now consider pets more like children in custody cases.

Other notable laws:

Dry cleaners, hair and nail salons, etc. will be required to list their prices so customers can know what they are paying up front.

Changing your sex designation on a birth certificate will be possible without undergoing a gender transition.

Taxpayer funding for abortions will be expanded and will ensure that abortion remains legal in Illinois. This means tax dollars may be used to fund abortions for any reason.

And you may want to mark your calendars – Barack Obama Day will be a calendar holiday on August 4th!

