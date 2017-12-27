2017 gave us some really incredible country music songs.
MC3music couldn’t just choose one favorite from this year, so they decided to mash up 25 of the biggest songs into one!
The end result? One major cover you’ll have on repeat as you go into 2018!
The songs included:
1. “Heart Ache on the Dance Floor” Jon Pardi
2. “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” Old Dominion
3. “Think A Little Less” Michael Ray
4. “God, Your Mama, and Me” Florida Georgia Line ft. Backstreet Boys
5. “How Not To” Dan + Shay
6. “Incase You Didn’t Know” Brett Young
7. “Yeah Boy” Kelsea Ballerini
8. “Better Man” Little Big Town
9. “Tin Man” Miranda Lambert
10. “Every Little Thing” Carly Pearce
11. “If I Told You” Darius Rucker
12. “Road Less Traveled” Lauren Alaina
13. “Fight” Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood
14. “Craving You” Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris
15. “You Look Good” Lady Antebellum
16. “My Old Man” Zac Brown Band
17. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Keith Urban
18. “For Her” Chris Lane
19. “Any Ol’ Barstool” Jason Aldean
20. “Body Like a Backroad” Sam Hunt
21. “Every Time I Hear That Song” Blake Shelton
22. “Hometown Girl” Josh Turner
23. “Hurricane” Luke Combs
24. “What Ifs” Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina
25. “Drinkin’ Problem” Midland