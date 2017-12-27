2017 gave us some really incredible country music songs.

MC3music couldn’t just choose one favorite from this year, so they decided to mash up 25 of the biggest songs into one!

The end result? One major cover you’ll have on repeat as you go into 2018!

The songs included:

1. “Heart Ache on the Dance Floor” Jon Pardi

2. “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” Old Dominion

3. “Think A Little Less” Michael Ray

4. “God, Your Mama, and Me” Florida Georgia Line ft. Backstreet Boys

5. “How Not To” Dan + Shay

6. “Incase You Didn’t Know” Brett Young

7. “Yeah Boy” Kelsea Ballerini

8. “Better Man” Little Big Town

9. “Tin Man” Miranda Lambert

10. “Every Little Thing” Carly Pearce

11. “If I Told You” Darius Rucker

12. “Road Less Traveled” Lauren Alaina

13. “Fight” Keith Urban ft. Carrie Underwood

14. “Craving You” Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

15. “You Look Good” Lady Antebellum

16. “My Old Man” Zac Brown Band

17. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” Keith Urban

18. “For Her” Chris Lane

19. “Any Ol’ Barstool” Jason Aldean

20. “Body Like a Backroad” Sam Hunt

21. “Every Time I Hear That Song” Blake Shelton

22. “Hometown Girl” Josh Turner

23. “Hurricane” Luke Combs

24. “What Ifs” Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina

25. “Drinkin’ Problem” Midland