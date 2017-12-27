Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

What else could Thomas Rhett possibly want from Santa?

Everything he ever dreamed of is right in his arms — a loving wife and two beautiful daughters!

The country star and his wife started off 2017 without any children but by the end, he was the father of two precious little girls.

Such a major life change called for a documentation of their first Christmas together as a family.

The first shot, posted by wife Lauren, shows the family’s lit up Christmas tree, filled with presents-galore.

This was followed up by a “failed” ‘Santa’s coming’ picture featuring the two of them.

Later, she posted an adorable photo of Willa Gray in her new mini-kitchen looking like a professional in her chef’s hat.

And to top it all of, they shared this incredible family Christmas card, which features the whole fam + dogs in matching pajamas.

So. Many.Goals.