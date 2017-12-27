23 August 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd. 11th Annual ACM Honors held at the Ryman Auditorium. Photo Credit: Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia
We could not be happier for one of our favorite country couples!! Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd got engaged earlier this year & got the chance to celebrate with “a proper Texas engagement party,” according to Maren Morris.
“Complete with ring shots” by the way!!
Happy & in love… we love you two!!
