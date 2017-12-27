By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under:country music, Engagement, Engagement Party, getting married, Maren Morris, Married, Nashville, ring shots, Ryan Hurd, Texas, Wedding
23 August 2017 - Nashville, Tennessee - Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd. 11th Annual ACM Honors held at the Ryman Auditorium. Photo Credit: Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

We could not be happier for one of our favorite country couples!! Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd got engaged earlier this year & got the chance to celebrate with “a proper Texas engagement party,” according to Maren Morris.

“Complete with ring shots” by the way!!

Happy & in love… we love you two!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live