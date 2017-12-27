Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s safe to say that Jason Aldean had a pretty great Christmas this year.

The country star’s wife, Brittany, gave birth to the couple’s first son, Memphis, making the season extra special.

Brittany also gifted her husband with something else that got him pretty excited: a championship bowling belt.

“Maybe the coolest Christmas gift ever from Brittany and the kiddos,” he posted on Instagram with a photo of the impressive belt. “The new Bowling Championship belt for Night Train Laynes.”

Aldean is an avid bowler, with a two-lane bowling alley in the family’s home.

See the belt—and an extremely precious Christmas portrait of baby Memphis—below.