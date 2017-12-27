(photo by Allison Cipra Photography)

It’s that time again, New Year’s resolution time is here.

While working out and eating better are great New Year’s resolutions, we think it’s time we make some improvements we can actually keep.

From Fireball to flannel, check out the list below and let us know what New Year’s resolutions you’re making for 2017.

1. Learn every single lyric to ‘Body Like a Backroad.’ Singing the chorus simply isn’t enough when the song was basically the anthem of 2017 for both country and pop radio.

2. Work out … only to fit into your daisy dukes for summer concerts. We all can use some kind of motivation, right?

3. Adopt a pet to honor Miranda Lambert’s foundation. They’ve been doing some really great work this year during the hurricanes and floods – like this and this!

4. Invest in a real pair of cowboy boots that won’t leave your feet aching after every concert. Seriously, stop wearing those.

5. Master a line dance… so you can show off your moves at LakeShake this summer!

6. Never waste a bottle of Fireball Whisky. NEVER.

7. Buy more flannel – because you can really never have enough. And you can wear it for every season!

8. Treat every day like a tailgate. We promise, there will always be a smile on your face no matter what.

9. Embrace Taylor Swift’s attempt at returning to country music. “New Year’s Day” is a fitting song for resolutions!

10. Drink Moonshine in moderation before the concert. Lesson learned, right?

11 Get Blake Shelton to tweet you on Twitter. We apologize in advance if he calls you a name.

12. Find yourself a small town boy like Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Blake Shelton or really, any country artist out there.

13. Get a routed and mapped plan after leaving a Soldier Field country concert. This one needs no explanation.

