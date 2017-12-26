Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan may have won Christmas.

The country star is notorious for doing the most, especially in the gift-giving department.

Bryan took his gift-giving prowess to a whole other level by gracing his wife something for the woman who really does have everything: a pair of matching kangaroos.

Bryan shared the amazing moment on Instagram with a video of the moment he delivered the baby kangaroo to his unknowing wife, Caroline.

The lavish Christmas morning scene in the Bryan household looks plucked from a movie, with the pajama-clad country star joking that he got his wife two ‘designers purses’ as she sits blindfolded on a couch.

The moment she opens the bag for the pair of surprisingly calm and exceedingly cute kangaroos to emerge is one not to be missed. Watch it below.

There is a method to Bryan’s madness: the animals are slated for Brett’s Barn, a project launched by his wife in honor of Sadie Brett, a niece who passed away earlier in the year. Brett’s Barn is populated with rescue animals, with plans to partner with local children’s charities for visits.