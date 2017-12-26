Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

It’s a girl!

Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line and his wife Hayley welcomed their first child just in time for Christmas!

Olivia Rose was born in Nashville on Dec. 23 at about 5pm!

She weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.

“We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us,” Hubbard told People, adding, “Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

He shared the news on Instagram writing, “I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose 🌹 and melted our hearts.”

Santa really came through for these two! Congrats!