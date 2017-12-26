Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Gwen Stefani’s sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo want to be just like Blake Shelton.

This Christmas the boys received some straight up country Christmas gifts that will do well when they visit him in Oklahoma!

In a video posted on Gwen’s Instagram, the three boys run through a “wall” made out of Christmas paper.

#merrychristmas ❤️🎄❤️🙏🏻gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:34am PST

On the other side is Shelton gifting them with a kid-sized Realtree camo-print John Deere Gator.

Gwen’s eldest son, Kingston, is heard shouting, “Oh my gosh, Apollo, look! This is your car!”

Apollo then shouts, “Oklahoma!”

Oh to be a kid at Christmas again!