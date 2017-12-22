By Drew Walker
Are you that person who sings a song a certain way for years, and then a friend or colleague says to you, “What in the world are you doing?!?!” … if so, I bet you’re on the Amazon list below >>>>>

 

* Auld Lang Syne: Should all acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mine, should all acquaintance be forgot in the land of old man time.

* The Christmas Song: Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your toes

* Deck the Halls: Don we now our day of peril

* Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer: Grandma got run over by a reindeer walkin’ home from outhouse on Christmas Eve

* Jingle Bells: Bells on cocktail rings

* Joy to the World: Joy to the world! The Lord has gum

* Silent Night: Round John Virgin, mother and child

* The Twelve Days of Christmas: On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me, four colly birds

* Winter Wonderland: Later on, we’ll perspire as we dream by the fire

