(Photo credit: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)

Courtney from Joliet called in to Stylz and Roman this morning to honor fiancee, David, who is a former Marine.

David is also the father of their daughter, a little girl named Peyton!

David, who served during the Iraq War, is from the Gage Park area of Chicago.

Courtney says that she’s so proud of her husband to be and even opened up about the impact his time in the service had on David.

Thank you for your service David!