Cindy from Zion told Stylz and Roman that she still isn’t done with her Christmas shopping yet.
Did she score a $100 bucks to help with that holiday shopping?
Today’s Questions and Answers:
- Joe Don Rooney is trying his hand at acting and is starring in “Christmas in the Heartland” which is available on iTunes, Amazon and other services. What group is he a part of? (Rascal Flatts)
- Taylor Swift penned a poem for the January edition of Vogue. Which “Twilight” star did Taylor date in 2009? (Taylor Lautner)
- This “Anywhere with You” singer showed off his rapping skills on a recent episode of the TBS game show “Drop The Mic.” Who is he? (Jake Owen)
- Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man” was named the year’s best country song in a recent survey. Sam Hunt’s Body Like a Back Road and the song Unforgettable also made the Top 10. Who sings Unforgettable? (Thomas Rhett)
- FGL, Sugarland and Kane Brown have signed on for “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” What network is airing this special on New Year’s Eve? (ABC)