Cindy from Zion told Stylz and Roman that she still isn’t done with her Christmas shopping yet.

Did she score a $100 bucks to help with that holiday shopping?

Want to play? Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today’s Questions and Answers:

  1. Joe Don Rooney is trying his hand at acting and is starring in “Christmas in the Heartland” which is available on iTunes, Amazon and other services.  What group is he a part of? (Rascal Flatts)
  2. Taylor Swift penned a poem for the January edition of Vogue.  Which “Twilight” star did Taylor date in 2009? (Taylor Lautner)
  3. This “Anywhere with You” singer showed off his rapping skills on a recent episode of the TBS game show “Drop The Mic.”  Who is he? (Jake Owen)
  4. Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man” was named the year’s best country song in a recent survey.  Sam Hunt’s Body Like a Back Road and the song Unforgettable also made the Top 10. Who sings Unforgettable? (Thomas Rhett)
  5. FGL, Sugarland and Kane Brown have signed on for “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” What network is airing this special on New Year’s Eve? (ABC)
