(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Cubs legend Kerry Wood is hosting his 7th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm Up next month at Harry Carey’s 7th Inning Stretch and Sports Museum in Water Tower Place.

The event helps fund Kerry Wood’s charity, which helps students in Chicago.

Stylz and Roman are hosting the event, which happens on January 12th at 8:30 PM.

Kerry called in to the show this morning to talk the event, how a Texas born boy like him is still living in Chicago years after he was done with baseball, if he’d ever pitch again and more!

You can get tickets and all the info you need at this link.