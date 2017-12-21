Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Hayden Wright

Sugarland are back with a new single “Still the Same.”

It’s the first new music from the duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristin Bush since their 2010 album The Incredible Machine.

“We are thrilled for fans to hear our new music, especially this new single,” Nettles said in a press release. “The title of the song is so meaningful to us as we want fans to know, we are still the same, we are still the same Sugarland they’ve known and loved.”

“We want to finish where we left off. We always knew were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds,” added Bush. “We were able to take time to feed our personal passions, and we’re excited to come back together to create music as a band again.”

Listen to Sugarland’s new song below.